Anyone can get one of thousands of FREE musical instrument lessons available nationwide on Learn to Play Day 2017. Plus, there will be loads of special event offers and competitions to take part in. There has never been a better time to start to learn playing music!

The event is the flagship event of the charity Music for All in partnership with the Musicians’ Union, the Arts Council ‘Take It Away’ scheme and Making Music. Its aim is to get everyone, young and old, and different levels of experience to be inspired or return to learning to play a musical instrument.

Playing music has the power to reduce stress, help children learn maths and improve intelligence. Other research show that learning to play music improves self-esteem, hand eye co-ordination, memory, it teaches perseverance and discipline through practice which in turn creates responsibility and a sense of achievement.

PMT have announced that all their stores will be holding Learn to Play Day events across the weekend. Korg are holding their event at The Stables MK where there will be a chance to win a TM50 Tuner /Metronome, a must for anyone learning to play an instrument. ACM Guildford, in association with Andertons have special guest Lower Than Atlantis drummer, Eddy Thrower, making an appearance at their event. Music Mark are also joining in the fun and taking part for the first time is Harp on Wight.

To find a FREE taster music lesson near you please check out your local music shop, school or venue and take a step nearer to a happier, less stressful way of life. All lesson will be delivered by fully qualified music teachers on a whole range of instruments. Many events will have special promotions and special guests.

Full details of the event, including participating venues and local appearances, will be found at www.learntoplayday.com over the coming weeks. To find out more about the charity, Music for All, go to www.musicforall.org.uk or visit Music for All’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/musicforallcharity.

Also check out Make Music Day UK 2017 and make June 2017 a month of music!