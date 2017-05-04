An annual highlight of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT is the unveiling of the latest edition of TECHSURVEY from JACOBS MEDIA, and FRED JACOBS was on hand at this year’s event TODAY (5/4) in HOLLYWOOD to offer the latest from TECHSURVEY 13, an online survey that included listeners to 321 stations in NORTH AMERICA totalling 51,760 respondents surveyed between SATURDAY, JANUARY 16th and SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27th.

Radio’s reach, as noted before, has held up — still at 91% in the survey — with smartphones tied with TV/video at 87%, social media right behind at 86%, tablets at 68%, streaming video at 66%, phones connected to cars at 64%, radio and music apps at 63%, streaming audio at 58%, and smart TVs at 54%. Podcasts are trending up but still at 21%, and in at 11% are “smart speakers” (Amazon Echo, Google Home, et al.). But, the changes are more pronounced for Millennials, who listen to less radio (87% as opposed to Boomers at 92%), are much more into social media and smartphones, and are listening to many more podcasts (33% with Boomers at only 15%).

Measured as brands, FACEBOOK is far and away bigger than other new media brands but NETFLIX is making big moves at 41% and PANDORA appears to be slipping. SNAPCHAT and AMAZON PRIME are showing significant growth, but NEXTRADIO, in at 3%, is lagging. Divided into gender preferences, FACEBOOK is more popular with women than men, as are INSTAGRAM, PINTEREST, and SNAPCHAT.

Looking at why people still listen to radio, the leading reason is “to hear my favorite songs,” but second is simple: “It’s free,” ahead of show hosts/DJs, companionship at work, being a habit, “keeps me company,” and “gets me in a better mood,” the emotional connections that have been strong for radio in past TECHSURVEYS. Listening from year to year seems to be in the same percentages, but those who said they listen less said that commercials and repetitive music are the primary reasons for their defection.

Asked about devices they use to listen, 48% of listening is in the car, 26% at home/work/school; that adds up to 74% listening to traditional radios. The numbers are slowly trending towards digital sources, but in five years, traditional radio listening has gone from 85% to 74% and digital listening has grown from 14% to 25%.

The study also examined the “net promoter” aspect — listeners recommending stations to others — and the most loyalty was shown by Contemporary Christian listeners, with Triple A, Urban AC, Country, and Rock ranking high and spoken word formats — Talk and Sports, appealing to men — at the bottom.

Podcast listening remains “not a mainstream sport,” JACOBS noted, with 48% saying they never listen to a podcast. But the numbers are generational; Millennials are far more likely to listen to podcasts, with Sports format listeners leading the way. As far as favorite podcast categories, music podcasts top the list, followed by “radio shows that aired,” comedy, news and politics, and sports and recreation.

The number of people saying that they have a working radio in their homes has slipped to 89%, and JACOBS pointed to Millennials as the primary reason. The new radio at home, JACOBS suggested, may be the “smart speaker” devices, with the unusual situation that ownership appears to be uniform across all demographics and formats. Expanding the topic to how often people use voice commands to control devices, the number has expanded, with 45% saying they frequently or occasionally do so.

JACOBS also took on the thorny issue of headphones and their effect on ratings (which require plugging the headphones into dongles to measure listening); asked how often they listen through headphones, the numbers are dependent on demographics (Gen Z and Black and Hispanic listeners being far more likely to use headphones).

AM/FM radio remains the leader among the most important new car features desired by listeners, but right behind are Bluetooth, smartphone connection, a CD player (still on the list in fourth place), and a navigation system. In-car media system ownership — including APPLE Car or Android Auto — has grown to 22%, with Sports listeners at the top of the chart with Top 40/Rhythmic. Looking at radio’s share of in-car listening is at 64%, followed by satellite radio at 13%; other options are still, JACOBS noted, cumbersome, but the numbers change with the connected car, in which AM/FM drops to 55%.

Among other data in the presentation were questions about use of ride sharing systems like UBER and LYFT (very dependent on demographics, with Millennials well ahead of others), autonomous cars (many against, but, again, Millennials are more likely to be in favor of letting the car do the driving), what they’d do in an autonomous car (radio in the lead, but a lot of other options (including “Other” at 5%, including, mostly, sleep and sex), streaming registration (fewer willing to do so than for last year, possibly due to increased concern over privacy), mobile phone addiction (42% admitting to it), social media (3 in 10 say they listen more to stations with whom they engage in social media — “acknowledgement matters,” JACOBS said), new music discovery (about the same for radio from last year, 32%, led by Alternative and Triple A) and primary sources for new music (AM/FM, by a wide margin).