iHEARTMEDIA Country WPOC/BALTIMORE has tapped FRANCESCA PRESTI to co-host the long-running “LAURIE DEYOUNG MORNING SHOW,” effective MONDAY, DECEMBER 4th. She joins current co-hosts JEFF ST. PIERRE and COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER DEYOUNG. PRESTI succeeds CLAIRE SCATTERGOOD, who left the show in SEPTEMBER.

“FRANCESCA PRESTI is a force,” said DEYOUNG. “Fierce FRANCESCA is what comes to mind when I think of her enthusiasm and unique take on life. BALTIMORE will never be the same.”

PRESTI joins WPOC from ENTERCOM Hot AC WBMX/BOSTON, where she spent five years on the station’s “KARSON & KENNEDY MORNING SHOW” handling Associate Producer duties and traffic reports. Her radio resume includes time as an on-air personality and Asst. Marketing Director for stations in NEW HAMPSHIRE. “This really is a dream come true,” said PRESTI. “I couldn’t be more elated to be given the privilege of joining ‘LAURIE DEYOUNG MORNING SHOW.’ I can’t wait to get to work waking BALTIMORE up every morning!”