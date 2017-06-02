Listeners to WSM Radio in Nashville, TN may have heard “Social Media Sam” during Devon O’Day’s afternoon broadcast “Nashville Today” on the legendary 50,000 watt mega-station. Sam Rochford’s quirky and off-beat personality endeared her to radio fans across Music City USA. These days, Sam Rochford isn’t spinning the latest country hits…she’s singing them!

MTS Management Group is happy to announce their signing of Sam Rochford to their roster, for publicity and promotions of her latest single, “So Easy.” The track recently hit the Top 40 on the world’s first independent country airplay chart, IndieWorld.

Watch the video for “So Easy” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJbqymICN1c

“We’re very excited to be working with Sam on this campaign,” said Michael Stover of MTS. “Sam’s got a really distinctive sound and unique, fun personality to with it. This is not your cookie-cutter country music, that is so prevalent on the airwaves today. This is pure and fresh – a real homage to classics like Dylan and Patsy, that is still accessible to fans of contemporaries like Kasey Chambers and Miranda Lambert. Sam Rochford makes it look ‘So Easy!”

ABOUT MTS MANAGEMENT GROUP: Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 27 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TEN #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. Michael has managed and/or promoted artists and events from the United States, Canada, Denmark, Australia and Sweden, making MTS a truly international company. Past and current clients include Country For a Cause, featuring Lulu Roman, John Berry, T Graham Brown, Buddy Jewell, Billy Yates, Ronnie McDowell, and Bobby Lewis; Platinum-selling country artist, Billy Gilman; and “Turbo Twang” country artist, Wayne Warner, among others. http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

ABOUT SAM ROCHFORD: Sam Rochford is a 25 year old Connecticut native now living in Nashville where she was formerly an on-air correspondent for 650 AM WSM’s “Nashville Today” show hosted by Devon O’Day. Prior to moving to Nashville, she was the host of “Markov Music” on Boston’s popular internet radio station, WEMF. Sam has been publishing videos to YouTube and Facebook for the last 5 years, garnering a dedicated following for her musicianship, and quirky personality. Sam draws on influences from modern Americana artists like Amanda Shires and the Mountain Goats, as well as paying tribute to classic greats like Bob Dylan and Patsy Cline. She writes songs prolifically and performs all over Nashville in writer’s rounds and part of the monthly “Hippie Chick Twang” concert series.

facebook: www.facebook.com/samrochfordmusic

twitter: https://twitter.com/samrochmusic

instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samrochfordmusic/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmKtEelBwxsZWclNmyj96rA