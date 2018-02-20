Former PREMIERE NETWORKS nationally syndicated “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” Dir./Digital NADA TAHA has launched a creative services firm, BLIND COPY CREATIVE (BCC). The focus of BCC will be on all aspects of its clients’ brands, not just digital-facing assets.

TAHA shared the backstory of her new venture with FORBES, saying, “I left the comfort and stability of a great corporate job to start my creative services firm, BLIND COPY CREATIVE, because I noticed a need while working on the show. Artists were walking into the studio with talent, a record label, and management, but without a strong sense of what their story was or how to truly tell it. We’re swimming in a pool of new artists in Country music, and you can’t tell who you’re swimming next to, because they all look and sound so similar.” Reach TAHA here.