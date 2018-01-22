For over a decade, Circle of Fifths Music LLC was the original free-standing field staff in the industry, breaking a myriad of records over the years. These very familiar names and faces now make up AMPLIFY Entertainment Group, delivering the same high level of records and promotion services that the industry has come to expect from these veterans. Looking to create a new level of synergy with their highly successful yearly conference, The GatheringTM, they’ve renamed, rebranded, reorganized and are relaunching as AMPLIFY.

On the executive level, Tracy Brown will take the helm as the new President/CEO, backed by William Marion who adds Vice President to his CFO and Regional Director of Promotion Northeast responsibilities. “As The GatheringTM continues to grow, we saw a need to marry our efforts and brand ourselves accordingly as new opportunities for The GatheringTM started to become reality,” Brown commented. “Both AMPLIFY and The GatheringTM are already fixtures in the alternative community. We wanted to make the companies synonymous in people’s minds: Think of AMPLIFY and you think of The GatheringTM.” Drew Murray, VP of Promotion will oversee the staff and day to day promotion activities. Edie Lundeen is handling National Director of Alternative and Rock West Coast, partnering with Colleen Taylor, who joins the team as the National Director of Alternative and Rock East Coast. Long time partners, Lida Galka continues as Regional Director of Promotion West Coast and is joined by longtime, legendary veterans BeBop Hobel in the Southeast and Patti Martin in the South. Vice President William Marion added, “It is my pleasure to continue to work with such talented people in the music business. The GatheringTM has opened up many new possibilities for our company and by forming AMPLIFY, our options are now unlimited!”