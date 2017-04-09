JOURNEY singer Steve Perry has told Perry explained: “I met someone and I feel in love with this person. And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her, I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.” Formersingerhas told ABC Radio that a personal tragedy has inspired his next solo album, which he plans to release later this year.explained: “I met someone and I feel in love with this person. And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her, I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.”

He continued: “Basically the record is an emotional expression, and a reason to make one. It’s been a real cathartic experience going back to that emotional place that I thought I would never go back to. And we really have been doing our very best to capture what I think are some timeless songs.”Perry last released a solo album in 1994. That effort, “For The Love Of Strange Medicine”, was certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of half a million copies.Perry‘s final full concert with JOURNEY took place in early 1987. He later rejoined his bandmates for a brief performance in 1991 to honor late concert promoter Bill Graham. He also appeared with JOURNEY when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005.The singer was inducted, alongside his old band, at the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn, New York on April 7.In addition to Perry, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Ross Valory, Gregg Rolie and Aynsley Dunbar were inducted, as well as current drummer Steve Smith, who’s on his third run with the group.