Rhino will release “40” on May 19 as a double-CD set for $19.98 that includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. A double-vinyl version that features 23 songs will be released on June 2 for 31.98.
Following its self-titled debut in 1977, FOREIGNER went on to record some of rock’s most enduring anthems — “Juke Box Hero” and “Hot Blooded” — as well as the #1 smash “I Want To Know What Love Is”. The group has 10 multi-platinum albums to its credit and is one of the best-selling bands of all time, with worldwide sales in excess of 75 million.
“40” brings together the best songs from FOREIGNER‘s nine studio albums, including all 16 of its Top 30 hits: “Feels Like The First Time”, “Cold As Ice”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and more. The collection features “Too Late” from the group’s 2008 retrospective “No End In Sight” and “The Flame Still Burns”, the title track from a vinyl EP released just last year, making its debut on CD in this collection. All prior recordings have been remastered and the album features two new tracks recorded especially for this release, “Give My Life For Love” and a new version of “I Don’t Want To Live Without You”.
The first disc covers FOREIGNER‘s first five albums: “Foreigner” (1977), “Double Vision” (1978), “Head Games” (1979), “4” (1981) and “Agent Provocateur” (1984). The 21 tracks include some the group’s biggest hits (“Urgent” and “Feels Like The First Time”) as well as deeper cuts like “Luanne” and “Women”. The second disc features songs from “Inside Information” (1987), “Unusual Heat” (1991), “Mr. Moonlight” (1994) and “Can’t Slow Down” (2009), and features “Rain”, “When It Comes to Love” and “Heart Turns To Stone”.
FOREIGNER — Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) — will hit the road this summer for their 40th-anniversary tour with CHEAP TRICK and JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE. The tour kicks off on July 11 in Syracuse, New York.
“40” CD track listing:
Disc One
01. Feels Like The First Time (radio edit)
02. Starrider
03. Cold As Ice
04. Long, Long Way From Home
05. Headknocker
06. Hot Blooded (radio edit)
07. Double Vision (radio edit)
08. Blue Morning, Blue Day
09. Dirty White Boy (radio edit)
10. Head Games
11. Women
12. Urgent (radio edit)
13. Juke Box Hero
14. Waiting For A Girl Like You
15. Night Life
16. Luanne
17. I Want To Know What Love Is
18. That Was Yesterday
19. Tooth And Nail
20. Reaction To Action (radio edit)
21. Down On Love
Disc Two01. Heart Turns To Stone
02. Can’t Wait
03. Lowdown And Dirty
04. Soul Doctor
05. White Lie
06. Rain
07. All I Need To Know
08. Too Late
09. When It Comes To Love
10. Can’t Slow Down
11. In Pieces
12. Fool For You Anyway
13. Say You Will
14. Save Me
15. Girl On The Moon (Live)
16. Break It Up (Live)
17. I Don’t Want To Live Without You (new recording)
18. Give My Life For Love (new recording)
19. The Flame Still Burns (available on CD for the first time)