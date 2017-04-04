FOREIGNER will celebrate 40 years as one of rock’s most popular and enduring acts with a new career-spanning compilation titled “40” that features 40 hits from 40 years. This summer, the band will also launch an extensive 40th-anniversary U.S. tour with CHEAP TRICK and JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE.

Rhino will release “40” on May 19 as a double-CD set for $19.98 that includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. A double-vinyl version that features 23 songs will be released on June 2 for 31.98.

Following its self-titled debut in 1977, FOREIGNER went on to record some of rock’s most enduring anthems — “Juke Box Hero” and “Hot Blooded” — as well as the #1 smash “I Want To Know What Love Is”. The group has 10 multi-platinum albums to its credit and is one of the best-selling bands of all time, with worldwide sales in excess of 75 million.

“40” brings together the best songs from FOREIGNER‘s nine studio albums, including all 16 of its Top 30 hits: “Feels Like The First Time”, “Cold As Ice”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and more. The collection features “Too Late” from the group’s 2008 retrospective “No End In Sight” and “The Flame Still Burns”, the title track from a vinyl EP released just last year, making its debut on CD in this collection. All prior recordings have been remastered and the album features two new tracks recorded especially for this release, “Give My Life For Love” and a new version of “I Don’t Want To Live Without You”.

The first disc covers FOREIGNER‘s first five albums: “Foreigner” (1977), “Double Vision” (1978), “Head Games” (1979), “4” (1981) and “Agent Provocateur” (1984). The 21 tracks include some the group’s biggest hits (“Urgent” and “Feels Like The First Time”) as well as deeper cuts like “Luanne” and “Women”. The second disc features songs from “Inside Information” (1987), “Unusual Heat” (1991), “Mr. Moonlight” (1994) and “Can’t Slow Down” (2009), and features “Rain”, “When It Comes to Love” and “Heart Turns To Stone”.

FOREIGNER — Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) — will hit the road this summer for their 40th-anniversary tour with CHEAP TRICK and JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE. The tour kicks off on July 11 in Syracuse, New York.

“40” CD track listing:

Disc One

01. Feels Like The First Time (radio edit)

02. Starrider

03. Cold As Ice

04. Long, Long Way From Home

05. Headknocker

06. Hot Blooded (radio edit)

07. Double Vision (radio edit)

08. Blue Morning, Blue Day

09. Dirty White Boy (radio edit)

10. Head Games

11. Women

12. Urgent (radio edit)

13. Juke Box Hero

14. Waiting For A Girl Like You

15. Night Life

16. Luanne

17. I Want To Know What Love Is

18. That Was Yesterday

19. Tooth And Nail

20. Reaction To Action (radio edit)

21. Down On Love

Disc Two01. Heart Turns To Stone

02. Can’t Wait

03. Lowdown And Dirty

04. Soul Doctor

05. White Lie

06. Rain

07. All I Need To Know

08. Too Late

09. When It Comes To Love

10. Can’t Slow Down

11. In Pieces

12. Fool For You Anyway

13. Say You Will

14. Save Me

15. Girl On The Moon (Live)

16. Break It Up (Live)

17. I Don’t Want To Live Without You (new recording)

18. Give My Life For Love (new recording)

19. The Flame Still Burns (available on CD for the first time)