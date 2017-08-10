EDM is alive and well and very profitable … particulary for CALVIN HARRIS, who is the highest paid DJ “for the fifth consecutive year” according to FORBES, raking in “$48.5 million — roughly as much as MARSHMELLO and THE CHAINSMOKERS combined.”
And, here is the complete Top 10 FORBES list:
1. CALVIN HARRIS — $48.5 million
2. TIESTO — $39 million
3. THE CHAINSMOKERS — $38 million
4. SKRILLEX — $30 million
5. STEVE AOKI — $29.5 million
6. DIPLO — $28.5 million
7. DAVID GUETTA — $25 million
8. MARSHMELLO — $21 million
9. MARTIN GARRIX — $19.5 million
10. ZEDD — $19 million