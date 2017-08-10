EDM is alive and well and very profitable … particulary for CALVIN HARRIS, who is the highest paid DJ “for the fifth consecutive year” according to FORBES, raking in “$48.5 million — roughly as much as MARSHMELLO and THE CHAINSMOKERS combined.”

And, here is the complete Top 10 FORBES list:

1. CALVIN HARRIS — $48.5 million

2. TIESTO — $39 million

3. THE CHAINSMOKERS — $38 million

4. SKRILLEX — $30 million

5. STEVE AOKI — $29.5 million

6. DIPLO — $28.5 million

7. DAVID GUETTA — $25 million

8. MARSHMELLO — $21 million

9. MARTIN GARRIX — $19.5 million

10. ZEDD — $19 million