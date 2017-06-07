Superstar duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE kicked open the doors to their first restaurant and entertainment destination on Monday night (6/5), inviting hundreds of friends and fans to explore four stories of epic vibes and great times at the Grand Opening party of FGL HOUSE.

Standing at 120 3rd Avenue South in the heart of downtown Nashville, FGL HOUSE is a world-class entertainment venue featuring edgy live music, the city’s largest “Cruise” rooftop bar, countless personal touches and much more – all designed to welcome guests inside FGL’s anything-goes world.

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were both in the house as guests sampled Southern-inspired food with a California twist and sipped custom craft cocktails. Some of the duo’s closest VIP friends – “Elvis” was even spotted – made their way around the one-of-a-kind venue. The duo also gave visitors a sneak peek of their hilarious new BK-directed music video for “SMOOTH” (more details coming soon).

Later in the evening, the bar’s multiple video walls were tuned in to Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, and the huge crowd stuck around to cheer on the home team Nashville Predators as they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.

View photos from the grand opening of FGL HOUSE here.

For more information about FGL HOUSE, please visit fglhouse.com.

Additionally, FGL just launched a new emoji app so fans can have even more fun with their favorite Country duo. Called FGLmoji, the app gives users access to dozens of textable, lifelike emojis featuring different expressions and many of the duo’s hobbies and interests. FGLmoji is available for download on both iOS and Android at FGLmoji.com. Also included are Electro-Pop hitmakers The Chainsmokers who will perform “Last Day Alive” with the three-time nominees on the FGL HOUSE rooftop during the 2017 CMT Music Awards tomorrow (6/7) at 8 p.m. ET.

FGL headlines the third night of star-studded shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium as part of the massive CMA Music Festival this Saturday (6/10). On June 15, the duo will resume what’s sure to be one of the summer’s hottest concert events – their genre-defying THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017 with Hip-Hop icon NELLY and breakout Country star CHRIS LANE. The tour continues through late October and includes the duo’s first-ever headlining stadium concerts in Boston (7/7), Minneapolis (7/29), and Chicago (8/12). Those historic dates will include Pop idols BACKSTREET BOYS, who are also featured on FGL’s latest Top 5, PLATINUM-certified single, “God, Your Mama, And Me.”

For more information on Florida Georgia Line and THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017, visit floridageorgialine.com.

About Florida Georgia Line:

FGL’s musical evolution DIG YOUR ROOTS propelled the history-making duo to #1 on the all-genre Billboard Artist 100 and Country Albums charts, delivering the 3X PLATINUM-certified lead single “H.O.L.Y.” [#1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for 18 straight weeks]; PLATINUM-certified hit “May We All” featuring Tim McGraw [12th #1 overall as artists]; and current PLATINUM-certified standout “God, Your Mama, And Me” featuring Backstreet Boys. Following a successful sold-out trek last year that broke attendance records, played to over one million fans and featured headline-grabbing guest appearances, FGL has returned to the road with their genre-busting THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017, featuring Hip-Hop icon Nelly, breakout Country star Chris Lane, and Pop idols Backstreet Boys on the duo’s first-ever stadium concerts in Minneapolis, Boston and Chicago. FGL also continues to crush records as the first and only Country act to achieve RIAA’s DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold) for their breakout smash “Cruise,” which holds the record for the longest #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and is the best-selling digital country single of all time (SoundScan). Since introducing their breakout vibes in 2012, FGL has earned prestigious honors from the AMA, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards and CMT. Their previous BMLG Records releases – 2X PLATINUM debut HERE’S TO THE GOOD TIMES and PLATINUM ANYTHING GOES – have attributed to sales surpassing 29 million tracks and more than 3.5 million albums worldwide. Fueled by fresh inspiration, they have also launched publishing company Tree Vibez Music and introduced Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey.