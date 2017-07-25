BMLG RECORDS’ FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (FGL) will join BACKSTREET BOYS (BSB) onstage during an episode of CMT-TV’s “CMT Crossroads” to perform each other’s hit songs. The special will premiere on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30th at 10p (ET/PT).

“Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs,” noted BSB’s BRIAN LITTRELL. “It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another. I’m looking forward to what comes of it!” FGL’s BRIAN KELLEY added, “It’s been really cool to collaborate with BSB in so many different ways this year. And to be able to take our friendship – and smooth new dance moves – up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic!” FGL’s TYLER HUBBARD continued, “Getting us all under one roof in NASHVILLE will be fire. We can’t wait to jump in on each other’s songs and add our flavor to ones we grew up listening to!”