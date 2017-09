BMLG RECORDS’ FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (FGL) has been added as a headliner for the “6TH ANNUAL TASTE OF COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL,” happening FRIDAY, JUNE 8th through SUNDAY, JUNE 10th, 2018 at HUNTER MOUNTAIN RESORT in HUNTER, NY.

FGL joins previously announced headliners ERIC CHURCH and SAM HUNT. Tickets for the “6TH ANNUAL TASTE OF COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL” are on sale now.