FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced today that they will finish out their remaining European dates with BAD WOLVES vocalist Tommy Vext filling in for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frontman Ivan Moody, whose struggles with substance abuse are widely known.

Moody said: “I am embarrassed and ashamed to admit that I have fallen off the wagon again. I was on shaky ground prior to our performance in Tilburg, and although a lot of the events of that show were out of my control, the shame of not delivering pushed me over the edge. It would not be fair to my bandmates or my fans to continue to perform in my current condition. One of the worst parts of addiction is the loneliness you feel, so having the support of my band and all the knuckleheads is what drives me. I am committed to getting better so I can get back out on stage as soon as possible.”

Zoltan Bathory, guitarist of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, said: “As a band, we are committed to supporting Ivan‘s road to recovery. We are as baffled and saddened as anyone to watch our brother continue to struggle. Almost everyone in the world knows someone who struggles with addiction, and can relate to how the self-destruction of someone they care about is very difficult to watch. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has every intention of playing the dates we’re committed to and beyond. The band is bigger than any one member.”

Tommy Vext, the vocalist of up-and-coming metal band BAD WOLVES, said: “It is a tremendous honor to share the stage with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on these remaining dates. Today I am blessed with over eight years of sobriety, so I can certainly empathize with Ivan‘s struggles. Not only do I feel a responsibility to deliver for the fans of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on these remaining dates, but also to deliver for Ivan so he can get back to work as soon as he is healthy.”

Vext, who has been traveling with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on their current European tour, sang the first song of the band’s set on Monday, June 12 in Tilburg, The Netherlands because Moody arrived on stage several minutes late.

This is not the first time Ivan has been forced to miss FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH shows due to various issues. Moody previously sat our eight concerts during the band’s fall 2016 U.S. co-headlining arena tour with SHINEDOWN after he “fell ill” and stepped away from the road to receive treatment. He was replaced at those dates by ALL THAT REMAINS vocalist Phil Labonte.Prior to that, Moody had an onstage meltdown during a May 2015 show in Memphis. The incident was blamed on his abuse of alcohol and drugs. He entered rehab after that.As previously reported, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and IN FLAMES will join forces for a European co-headlining tour in November and December.

