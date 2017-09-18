It’s a year to the day since David Phillips proudly launched his coffee table book From The Riser: A Drummer’s Perspective II. Following in the footsteps of his first book A Drummers Perspective it continues to celebrate the world of drumming with incredible images of over one hundred and thirty legendary drummers.

The book’s universally positive critical reception since its launch includes the following remarks:

WCSX Detroit radio station selected is as one of 11 Great Classic Rock Books from 2016 describing it as ‘An absolutely stellar coffee table book for the drummer in your life.’

Rhythm Magazine said, “It’s a fantastic book that even we could never tire of flicking through (and we see a lot of drummer pictures here on Rhythm)”

Music-News.com noted “David Phillips beautifully presents the wide and glorious spectrum of the drummer’s art.”

From The Riser features two hundred and seventy previously unseen photographs taken exclusively by the author. Since its launch photographic galleries using images from the book have been published on Teamrock.com, MusicRadar.com as well as featuring in the launch video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXNKjj9AZio. David Phillips can be heard talking about his book and stories behind selected photos at Drummersresource.com and more can be read about him at 101WRIF radio station.

Rush’s Neil Peart, who penned the foreword for the book says ‘not many photographers have captured that performance art as well as David …. One accomplishment is simply collecting photographs …. but the greater gift is delivering such iconic images.’

This ambitious, one hundred and eighty page book, is a lavish tribute to drumming and drummers. Reviewed on Mikedolbear.com it was described as “..a great gift for Christmas time for yourself or the drummers in your life, or even for a simple music fan.”

From The Riser: A Drummer’s Perspective II retails for £29.99 ($39.99,€35.50) and is only available to purchase from the author’s website http://www.music-images.co.uk/.