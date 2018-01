EMINEM, KENDRICK LAMAR, ARCTIC MONKEYS and THE KILLERS will top the bill at the FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, held JUNE 14th-17th at the THE WOODLANDS in DOVER, DE. The lineup also features ODESZA, LIL WAYNE, LOGIC, MARTIN GARRIX, SZA, ALT-J, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, FOSTER THE PEOPLE, MGMT, MIKE D (DJ set) and more.

Here’s the full lineup: