BMLG RECORDS duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (FGL) have added MORGAN WALLEN, RYAN HURD, and RUSSELL DICKERSON to “THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017.” The new supporting artists join a lineup that already includes BIG LOUD RECORDS artist CHRIS LANE and Hip-Hop artist NELLY in addition to the BACKSTREET BOYS for three stadium dates.

WALLEN, HURD, and DICKERSON will each be featured on separate dates of “THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017,” which kicks off FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd in AUSTIN, TX and wraps SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st in ALPHARETTA, GA. For a full listing of tour dates and a breakdown of supporting acts for each show, visit the FGL website here.