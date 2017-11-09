The FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) has approved the merger of ENTERCOM and CBS RADIO.

The verdict came in a 20-page decision that approved the plan to merge, including the divestitures of stations in BOSTON and SEATTLE in swaps involving iHEARTMEDIA and BEASLEY and the spinoff of stations in SAN FRANCISCO, SAN JOSE, and SACRAMENTO into an LMA with BONNEVILLE.

In doing so, the FCC rejected opposition by longtime ENTERCOM nemesis ED STOLZ, who raised the KDND/SACRAMENTO fatal “Hold Your Wee For A Wii” contest and alleged obscenity on CBS television’s “THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT” (in a segment in which COLBERT’s comment was bleeped and his mouth obscured from lip reading; STOLZ claimed that because the show uses wireless microphones in front of a studio audience, FCC indecency rules apply) as well as biased reporting and intentional news distortion on the “CBS EVENING NEWS WITH SCOTT PELLEY.” A five-year waiver to allow the combined company to temporarily exceed ownership caps in KANSAS CITY due to the dual nature of holding both Regional Mexican KKHK-A (LA X 1250 AM) and its expanded band offshoot Sports KXTR-A (1660 THE SCORE) was also granted.

“We are energized and excited by today’s announcement from the FCC. The Commission’s approval marks a significant milestone on our path toward completing the transformational combination of Entercom and CBS RADIO,” said ENTERCOM President/CEO DAVID FIELD. “This brings ENTERCOM an important step closer to our goal of delivering greater value for our listeners, customers and shareholders as a leading media and entertainment company with national scale and the No. 1 creator of live, original and local audio content.”