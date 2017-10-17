Tarah New hailing from Texas, and Paul Haasch, a Virginia native, are an inspiring and popular folk duo known as The Fair Wells, and their music has gone mainstream. They engage crowds at Los Angeles renowned venues such as The Viper Room, The Hotel Cafe and on the third Wednesday of every month at A Simple Bar. They reach a worldwide audience on their popular YouTube Channel where they have created a variety of mashups and have many incredible versions of cover songs, where on each, they bring “their unique, uplifting presence and immense talent,” according to industry peers. They released their first EP “Hurricane” on November 30th 2016. “I remember liking that as the release date partly because it’s generally recognized as the final day of hurricane season,” Paul Haasch stated in a recent interview.

Tarah New started singing around two years old, and then professionally at age nine. New states in a recent interview, “music was my constant companion growing up. I always knew I was supposed to be a singer, but I struggled with shyness as a kid, through young adulthood, which made public singing terrifying. Once I faced the stage fright, closed my eyes for a second, and just sang anyway, my nerves would subside and I’d be right back up in my tree or behind the old shed where I would sing as a child, singing from my heart.” Paul Haasch found his love for music at a young age too, “growing up I used to listen my mom singing along to mostly The Beatles, Phil Collins/Genesis, The Police/Sting. She (my mom) would always sing the harmony. I had a plastic guitar that I would fake strum all the time when I was little- and I was obsessed with Michael Jackson.”

Tarah New and Paul Haasch met when Haasch was in search a singer to work with, as New was also actively looking for a new opportunity to join a band as a lead singer. New states, “I had posted online looking to start a band or join an existing one as a lead singer. When Paul and I connected, we immediately started working together, writing together, developing music and lyrics together. To this day, I send him lyrics and he’ll put guitar to them and add more of his own lyrics, or he’ll send me some guitar music and I’ll write to it.” Paul Haasch shared a bit about their creative process, “I think about 4 months into singing together, I wrote the music and the chorus for our song “Hurricane” and sent Tarah a rough mp3 of it. She then created the verses and the melody, and that was our first song on our EP which is released.”

Their most recent song is entitled “Be Here Now”, and according to Haasch, it’s about “living in the moment.” Tarah New has always found the beauty and peace in music. “There is such a strong, relentless pull in my soul to create and share beauty and truth with the world. Music also has this miraculous ability to unite people. Listening to music makes you present in the moment, and being in the moment brings you peace. I want to continue to share the gift of music with the world”.

New and Haasch feel at home playing at A Simple Bar every third Wednesday of the month. New states, “ The space couldn’t be more warm and welcoming. You walk into A Simple Bar and immediately feel like you’re among friends. New continued, “We’re definitely looking for a great producer to work with for our next album. Maybe one will read this article and reach out to us.” Their “wish list” of producers for their next EP, according to Haasch, “include Ryan Hadlock – The Lumineers, Vance Joy; Charlie Peacock – The Civil Wars, The Honey Trees; Tyler Heath – The Oh Hellos; Rob Kirwan Hozier; Mike Mogis – Joseph, Bright Eyes; Alex Newport – City And Colour, Death Cab For Cutie; Gary Paczosa – Sarah Jarosz, Nickel Creek; Neal Avron – Sara Bareille, Say Anything. Haasch continued, “Tarah and I agree that the right producer will play a crucial part in making our next batch of songs reach the masses, and possibly the radio. We need someone who shares our vision, and understands our vibe. And one day, “If I heard one of our songs on the radio I would lose my mind with joy, but I also want people to say we’re doing something unique. If we can make people smile, that’s about the best thing there is.”

The Fair Wells’ first EP “Hurricane” is currently available for purchase on iTunes, Cd Baby and Bandcamp.com and is available for streaming on Spotify, Rhapsody, SoundCloud among others. To listen to their latest tracks and keep up with their latest updates, visit their site and subscribe at Tarah New and Paul Haasch,first EP “Hurricane” is currently available for purchase on iTunes, Cd Baby and Bandcamp.com and is available for streaming on Spotify, Rhapsody, SoundCloud among others. To listen to their latest tracks and keep up with their latest updates, visit their site and subscribe at www.thefairwells.com

###