“Walk The Earth”, the new video from Swedish hard rockers EUROPE, can be seen below. The clip was directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company, who has previously worked with DIMMU BORGIR, LACUNA COIL, IN FLAMES and KAMELOT, among others.

“Walk The Earth” is the title track of EUROPE‘s new album, which will be released on October 20 via the band’s own Hell & Back label through Silver Lining Music. The follow-up to 2015’s “War Of Kings” was laid down at London, England’s legendary Abbey Road studios and was produced by Dave Cobb, who also helmed the band’s last disc.

“War Of Kings” was the record that made the rock world realize what a formidable act EUROPE had become, then “Walk The Earth” is the album that is set to establish the band as one of the most exciting contemporary rock acts of current times.

“We’re simply a different band today,” says lead singer Joey Tempest. “Ever since we started up again in 2004, we have constantly explored our limits and new parts of our musical universe. After around a thousand shows, we feel comfortable just improvising, jamming and pushing our lyrics and songwriting with much more ease. “We have now been together recording and making albums longer than the early period of the band. Five albums in the ’80s and ’90s. Now six records with ‘Walk The Earth’. “When we started up again in 2004, we all agreed to think ‘long term,’ to take the long road and build up a new relationship with listeners and media. We all agreed on writing together, owning our music, and license it out to labels that really care and support us in the long run. We also agreed to not look back! And never stop looking for that deeper expression. “We don’t have much in common with our contemporaries from back then. We have taken a different path, making sure we are constantly moving forward. We have little regard for outside influences and opinions. In order to enjoy this new journey and feel creative, it needed to be completely on our terms.

“In a EUROPE live show, there is, of course, some room for nostalgia, but in the studio there is none. Every album is a reaction to the one before, a new journey a new adventure. “The music of a rock band needs to constantly move, challenge, upheave, evolve or the band will automatically become a nostalgia act. “We are proud of our past and previous albums, but we simply can’t identify, recapture, emulate any of it. We simply can’t write like that, even if we wanted to. We are a new act with a different expression.

“Over the years, we have learned how important recording techniques and recording equipment is by trying to search and research which producers, engineers and recording studios that can actually inspire and keep us wanting to be adventurous and daring. It has now taken us six albums to get here.”

“Walk The Earth” features original artwork by famed Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes of Filth Mart.

“We were in the studio a few days into recording and Dave comes in wearing this very cool t-shirt with one of Mike‘s designs on it,” Joey states. “Immediately we knew we had to check Mike‘s other work and have him come up with an exclusive design for us based on the vibe of the album. We are very proud to have his amazing artwork as the ‘Walk The Earth’ album cover!”

“Walk The Earth” track listing:

01. Walk The Earth

02. The Siege

03. Kingdom United

04. Pictures

05. Election Day

06. Wolves

07. GTO

08. Haze

09. Whenever You’re Ready

10. Turn To DustEUROPE will tour the U.K. later this year as the support act for DEEP PURPLE. Headlining European tour dates for November and December will be announced soon.EUROPE last year completed a short European tour during which the band played “The Final Countdown” album in its entirety to celebrate the LP’s thirtieth anniversary.A recording of the band’s “The Final Countdown” performance at London’s legendary Roundhouse was released on July 21.“War Of Kings” came out in March 2015 via UDR Music.Photo credit: Brian Cannon