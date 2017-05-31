Euphoria Station will release its debut album, One Heart, on Wednesday, June 28th 2017. This release will be available via iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and other music websites worldwide.

Euphoria Station was formed by vocalist/ lyricist Saskia Binder and guitarist/ songwriter Hoyt Binder who share a passion for progressive music with commercial hooks. Saskia brings a powerhouse voice that recalls a time when radio was king while still sounding fresh. Hoyt equally brings a hard rock edge that nods to progressive guitar heroes of yesteryear while maintaining a modern feel.

Their debut album One Heart contains a sound written boldly around the voice of Saskia whose soaring melodies are at the center of each song. With a music mix of everything under the sun from pop, rock, jazz and classical, Saskia’s voice helps to ground the songs with lyrics about past experiences, the beauty and pain of love and an insatiable passion for life. The album’s progressive shoes were filled by drummer Chris Quirarte, bassist Paulo Gustavo and keyboardist Mike Farrell whose musicianship helped elevate the music while remaining true to its roots.

Whether you like catchy choruses or exciting instrumentals, One Heart will captivate you with heart, dreams and euphoria as you travel through passages, roads and stations.