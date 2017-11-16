iHEART Top 40 KKDM (107.5 KISS FM)/DES MOINES today tapped ERIC WHITE for afternoons, music and imaging director duties, effective NOVEMBER 27th. WHITE will report to GREG CHANCE, SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA DES MOINES.

“ERIC has skills in a lot of different lanes of our business,” said CHANCE. “We look forward to working with him, driving his passion for radio and to build his career. I trust this will be another great chapter and member of 107.5 KISS FM.”

WHITE joins from iHEART PHILADELPHIA, where he served as PD and on-air talent for TEMPLE UNIVERSITY’s Internet radio station, WHIP. He began his career as a programming intern at BEASLEY MEDIA Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA and is a graduate of TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

“To say that I am extremely grateful for this opportunity is an understatement,” said WHITE. “I am incredibly excited to get to work, maximize my potential, and assist in continuing to show why 107.5 KISS FM and the entire DES MOINES cluster is one of iHEARTMEDIA’s best.”