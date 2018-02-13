SCRIPPS Country WKTI (94.5 KTI COUNTRY) and News-Talk WTMJ-A/MILWAUKEE GSM ERIC LAUER is joining the crosstown ENTERCOM cluster — Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM), Hot AC WMYX (99.1 THE MIX), and Sports WSSP-A-W289CB (105.7 THE FAN) — as Director of Sales. LAUER previously served as GSM at COX MEDIA GROUP’s JACKSONVILLE and ATHENS, GA clusters and as an Account Manager in the ATLANTA market.

“I have known ERIC since he first arrived in the market and his passion, intellect and leadership skills were apparent immediately,” said ENTERCOM MILWAUKEE and MADISON SVP/Market Manager CHUCK SULLIVAN. “We feel very fortunate to have him partner with us to lead the MILWAUKEE team.”

“I was attracted to the culture CHUCK has created in MILWAUKEE and have been so impressed with his team and ENTERCOM’s resources,” said LAUER. “I’m grateful to work for a company that is as passionate about radio as I am and can’t wait to play some offense.”