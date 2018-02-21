iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS SVP, Sales ERIC JEWELL has joined CUMULUS MEDIA/KANSAS CITY as GSM. JEWELL previously worked for ENTERCOM/GAINESVILLE, FL and ROCKET CITY BROADCASTING/HUNTSVILLE, AL.

MIDWEST Regional VP/KANSAS CITY Market Manager DONNA BAKER said, “ERIC is a passionate leader with a history of delivering revenue goals while building strong teams and having fun doing it. CUMULUS stations in KANSAS CITY have enjoyed record-level audience growth. We are thrilled to welcome ERIC to our talented GSM team to lead the expansion our sales force and create even more results for advertisers.”

JEWELL said, “I am thrilled to join this outstanding CUMULUS KC team. Creating the sales team expansion with the passion and excitement that these brands deserve is going to be fun, and we are going to move fast!”

The CUMULUS KANSAS CITY cluster includes News-Talk KCMO-A-K279BI, Classic Hits KCMO-F, Adult Hits KCMO-FM-HD2-K273BZ (102.5 JACK FM), Alternative KCJK (X105.1), Top 40 KCHZ (95.7 THE VIBE), and Urban AC KMJK (MAGIC 107.3).