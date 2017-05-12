“Although we can’t solve the problem of scalping tickets, we can do something to solve the problem of scalping our tickets. It’s personal to me. I want it to be so difficult for scalpers to purchase my tickets, through the risk of cancellation, that it won’t be worth it for them.”

Using proprietary technology, CHURCH and his team have weeded out scalpers, canceling thousands of bogus tickets and reimbursing them to those through his fan club. Then, when legit ticket buyers see him in concert, they’re treated to more than three hours of passionately delivered ERIC CHURCH music. CHURCH also talked to us about his current “HOLDING MY OWN TOUR” and the making of his recent “Mr. Misunderstood” album.