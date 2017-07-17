EPIC RECORDS ups SANDRA AFLOAREI to SVP/Top 40 Radio Promotion, as announced today by President SYLVIA RHONE.

A 10-year EPIC RECORDS veteran, AFLOAREI has held the title of VP/Top 40 Radio Promotion since 2016. Previously, she worked her way through the ranks from a NEW YORK-based promo assistant in 2007 to LOS ANGELES local, pop national, and eventually VP.

About her advancement, she comments, “I always dreamed that the company where I worked my first job would continue to nurture and uplift me. Having that become a reality is unbelievable. SYLVIA is a role model for all of us, fostering a team environment of positivity and creativity. She’s empowered us to break unexpected pop stars and build the biggest records at the format ever in the process. I want to thank SYLVIA, BENNY POUGH, LYNN HAZAN and SONY MUSIC’s incomparable leader ROB STRINGER — who’s known and believed in me since I was an assistant. This executive team enables us to be different and succeed all the way. I’m excited to drive more artists to the forefront of pop culture and the very top of the charts.”

“It’s honor to work alongside SANDRA and it’s so gratifying to give our staff the ability to grow within the company,” said RHONE. “She’s been integral to our success at Top 40 and has earned this promotion by her proven track record and accomplishments at the format. It’s been exciting to watch SANDRA become one of the industry’s foremost promotion executives.”