BICOASTAL MEDIA/MEDFORD, OR Market Manager BILL ASHENDEN is joining ENTERCOM as VP and Market Manager for the PORTLAND cluster, taking the post previously held by TIM MCNAMARA since 2012. ASHENDEN will begin his new position effective JULY 10th.

ASHENDEN, who has been running the BICOASTAL MEDFORD cluster since JANUARY 2014 and also worked at GREAT AMERICAN Top 40 KKRZ (Z100)/PORTLAND as AE and GSM in 1987-92 and GM in 1992-94, ROSE CITY RADIO News-Talk KXL/PORTLAND as Director of Sales in 1994-2009, and GSM at successor ALPHA MEDIA overseeing KXL, Sports KXTG-A, News-Talk KUFO-A (FREEDOM 970), and the RADIO NW NETWORK in 2009-13, will oversee Classic Rock KGON, Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN) and KMTT-A (910 ESPN PORTLAND), Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ), Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF), Alternative KNRK (94/7 ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND), and Adult Hits KYCH (97.1 CHARLIE FM)/PORTLAND.

ENTERCOM Regional President MICHAEL DOYLE said, “BILL impressed us not only with his deep knowledge of the PORTLAND market and the radio business overall, but also with his experience in developing people and long term client relationships.”

“I look forward to working with the best team and the best brands in PORTLAND to deliver outstanding results for our customers,” said ASHENDEN.