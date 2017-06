ENTERCOM/MADISON, WI has named MEGAN LEATHERBERRY its new Marketing/Digital Director for its cluster, including Classic Hits WOLX, Triple A WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M) and Hot AC WMHX (MIX 105.1).

MEGAN was previously with iHEARTMEDIA MADISON, WI, where she had a similar role.

Commented OM CHASE DANIELS, “We’ve got a great team here in MADISON and MEGAN’s skills are just what we needed to help take our brands to the next level.”