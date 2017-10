Sources tell us that ENTERCOM/DENVER VP/Market Mgr. AMY GRIESHEIMER has exited the company with ENTERCOM Regional VP DOUG ABERNATHY taking over at the cluster while a search for GRIESHEIMER’s successor is sought.

ENTERCOM owns Hot AC KALC (ALICE 105.9), Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075), Classic Hits KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN), Oldies KEZW-A (CRUISIN’ 1430 KEZW), and Comedy KALC-HD2 (COMEDY 103.1.