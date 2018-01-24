ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO has entered into a multi-year agreement with KEVIN CALLAHAN as OM of the cluster and the PADRES RADIO NETWORK. For the past several years, CALLAHAN held a similar position as OM of the three legacy ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO stations, Country KSON, Alternative KBZT and Classic Hits KXSN. ENTERCOM’s NOVEMBER 17, 2017 merger with CBS RADIO added AC KYXY and Top 40 KEGY to the fold.

CALLAHAN has had a long career working and programming before coming to SAN DIEGO as PD of KSON in 2010 and elevating to OM in 2014. He was RVP/Programming for PAMAL BROADCASTING, last overseeing three markets in NEW YORK, one in VERMONT and two in FLORIDA. Before that he oversaw nine stations in COLORADO SPRINGS and PUEBLO, COLORADO. CALLAHAN has also had programming stops in DENVER, WEST PALM BEACH and OMAHA.

ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO Market Manager BOB BOLINGER commented, “I’m thrilled KEVIN will be leading our operations for many years to come. He is truly one of the elite broadcasters in AMERICA, who I’m confident will help us achieve record ratings and financial success.”

CALLAHAN added, “Many thanks to BOB BOLINGER, PAT PAXTON and DAVID FIELD for believing in me and giving me the tremendous opportunity in one of the most beautiful cities in AMERICA.”