ENTERCOM has purchased a 45% stake in podcast company DGITAL MEDIA as part of a new strategic partnership. ENTERCOM will also contribute “significant” marketing and promotional support for DGITAL MEDIA podcasts on its radio stations, and, under a multi-year services agreement, DGITAL MEDIA will create podcasts and digital audio products using ENTERCOM content and will serve as ENTERCOM’s exclusive third-party ad sales representative for podcasts and on-demand audio.

“We are delighted to enter into this important relationship with DGITAL MEDIA that enables us to partner with the premier on-demand audio content company in the U.S. and will scale our capabilities in this rapidly growing space,” said ENTERCOM President/CEO DAVID FIELD. “Upon close of our CBS RADIO merger, ENTERCOM will be the clear leader in creating original audio content and we are committed to reaching our listeners in any way they wish to engage with us, whether through live over-the-air broadcasts, streaming audio, on-demand audio, or in-person events and experiences. DGITAL MEDIA has an impressive track record of developing and producing podcasts and growing audiences for their content partners. This partnership will strategically enhance our ability to deliver compelling audio to the public, wherever and whenever they please.”

“We see ENTERCOM as the perfect catalyst for the next phase of our growth,” said DGITAL MEDIA CEO SPENCER BROWN. “As the leading creator of live, original audio content in sports, news, and music, ENTERCOM offers DGITAL MEDIA access to a national audio platform that will accelerate the development of our audience engagement efforts. This strategic investment helps us extend the reach of our partners and build their audiences across the audio landscape.” RICHARD A. FOREMAN ASSOCIATES, INC. served as a financial adviser to DGITAL MEDIA for the transaction