ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS is getting the paperwork set for its merger with CBS RADIO, filing a Schedule 14A form with the SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION explaining, “This proxy statement relates to a special meeting of shareholders of ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP., a PENNSYLVANIA corporation, to approve the issuance of shares of ENTERCOM Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share in connection with the merger of CONSTITUTION MERGER SUB CORP., a DELAWARE corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of ENTERCOM, with and into CBS RADIO INC., a DELAWARE corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of CBS CORPORATION, a DELAWARE corporation, whereby the separate corporate existence of Merger Sub will cease and CBS RADIO will continue as the surviving company and a wholly owned subsidiary of ENTERCOM.”

The filing, which was sent to shareholders, also notes, “Prior to the Merger, CBS will offer the holders of its Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, the option to exchange their shares of CBS Class B Common Stock for shares of CBS RADIO common stock, par value $0.01 per share, in an exchange offer. In the exchange offer, CBS is offering 101,407,494 shares of Radio Common Stock, which are all of the shares of Radio Common Stock it will hold on the date of consummation of the exchange offer.”