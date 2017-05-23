According to ENSLAVED, they are “putting the final touches to an epic first leg of a European tour that will be announced shortly.” The band adds in a Facebook post: “2017 will be the year we move forward with our sound and aim for more progressive and melodic horizons, adding an organic and old school-ish touch — and several courageous experiments. Exciting, right?”ENSLAVED‘s new album was recorded at Duper & Solslottet Studios in Bergen.The eye-catching cover and artwork is once again being created by renowned designer and painter Truls Espedal.ENSLAVED mastermind Ivar Bjørnson recently stated about the band’s new album: “I have never worked this hard to put together music for an album before. We are a tighter unit than ever before, which is obvious sonically. The concept conjured by myself and old war-brother Grutle is the strongest we have worked with. Finally, I am proud that we have taken more risks than ever before, and one in particular — and it is yielding awesome results. What does that mean? Stay tuned to find out!”
ENSLAVED‘s thirteenth studio album, “In Times”, came out in 2015.