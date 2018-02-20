“Cheri Magill takes on modern life with introspection, sparkle, and a touch of sass. She has a distinct style and the talent to back it up.” — Carma Wadley, Deseret Morning News

SANDY, UT — Award-winning independent singer/songwriter Cheri Magill breaks new ground with her third album, Tour Guide, whose ten songs are snapshots of motherhood that deliver sage wisdom with a saucy touch and a positive outlook. Tour Guide is set for release on May 4, 2018, in time for Mother’s Day.

Produced in Nashville by Cason Cooley (Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Rector, JJ Heller), Tour Guide offers the perfect setting for Cheri Magill’s impressive delivery of lyrics that shape in song the universal feelings of motherhood, from quietly reflective to outrageously joyful.

Cheri Magill explains, “I felt drawn to write about motherhood because it has stretched me more than any other thing I’ve been a part of in life. I don’t write about it because I believe I’m a perfect mother. I write about it because many times I’ve struggled and grasped at straws. I’ve locked myself in a closet, so I could cry and eat chocolates. I’ve wondered if I was doing it all wrong. But I have also found my heart bursting and doubling in size as I’ve watched my children grow and teach me how to love unconditionally. I believe that mothers need to feel they aren’t alone, and they need to know someone else feels the same way they do. I want this album to be that healing and nurturing power for mothers.”

Album highlights include the title track, with motherhood personified as a tour guide, and “Brave,” with its driving rhythm and colorful orchestration backing up Cheri Magill’s soaring vocals that are packed with bold optimism and more than a hint of iconic heroism.

“Lasso the Moon,” which features an impulsive dance beat, is an example of the consistently inventive quality of Tour Guide’s arrangements, courtesy of producer Cason Cooley. “You Are Here,” a song with which every parent can identify, is well served by the irresistible nature of Cheri Magill’s lyrics, while “Crazy” has a jovial bounce, accenting the warmth radiating from the purity of Cheri’s vocals. The song “Better” offers a calming gesture and a current of joyous ebullience. On each track, Cheri Magill’s gentle lyricism overflows with stylish good humor that dazzles the listener at every turn.

Born in the tiny, one-stoplight town of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Cheri Magill grew up playing the piano and singing with her three sisters and realized early on that music was her passion. Following high school, she moved to Utah to major in music at Brigham Young University, studying voice and completing an elective track called “Media Music,” which included classes in songwriting and recording. Upon receiving her B.A. in Music, Cheri began recording and performing professionally, releasing two albums, Ready (2004) and Chasing Yesterday (2007), and touring throughout the West and Midwest.

In between albums, Cheri married and began family life. When not touring, she taught voice and piano lessons and also taught music at a private school. After the birth of her first child in 2007, Cheri took a big step away from her musical activities, yet she missed having a creative outlet. Eventually her search to find a pursuit that would be compatible with home life and children led her to start a blog called “I Am Momma Hear Me Roar,” which included daily posts about home decor, sewing, and children’s activities. This project led Cheri to some fun friendships, exciting opportunities, and new interests, crowned by an appearance on The Martha Stewart Show. However, after five years of blogging, and with the arrival of her third child, Cheri felt the need to concentrate wholly on home life.

Cheri Magill always knew she wanted to write songs for her children, but those songs had never come. It wasn’t until she stepped back from everything else that she began to hear melodies again. She composed a song for each of her children, and this opened the floodgates of melodic inspiration that led to more songs about the joys and challenges, peace and craziness of motherhood. These songs would become the heart of Tour Guide.

Enthuses Cheri Magill, “Recording this album was a dream come true. To be in a place where I can record and pursue music again, to work with Cason Cooley as a producer, and to feel the support of real life and online friends for this endeavor is all such a gift.”

Tour Guide will be available for download at digital retailers such as iTunes, Google Play, Bandcamp, and more. Physical CDs will be available at CDBaby and cherimagillmusic.com. Streaming will be available on Spotify.

Album Details: Tour Guide

Label: Red Shoe Records

SRP: $9.99 digital download. $12.97 CD.

Running time: 31 minutes

