EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS has upped BOB RICHARDS to VP/Market Manager for the cluster, effective immediately. EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS is home to Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM), AC WYXB (B105.7), Talk WIBC, Sports WFNI-A-W298BB (1070/107.5 THE FAN), as well as statewide news service NETWORK INDIANA. RICHARDS joined EMMIS in 2009 as Operations Manager and was named VP/Programming in MARCH of 2014; he succeeds CHUCK WILLIAMS, who was named SVP/Market Manager last AUGUST. Congratulate RICHARDS here.

“BOB’s leadership has been instrumental in building our dominant position in the Indianapolis market,” said EMMIS Pres. PATRICK WALSH. “His reputation for building great teams and winning content strategies is legendary. We look forward to BOB applying his ample skills to fortify our culture and performance in the coming years.”

Concurrently, TAJA GRAHAM, has been promoted from Dir./Sales for Music for the cluster to VP & Dir./Sales. “Working alongside of TAJA over the past 8 years I have seen her reach some amazing goals on our music stations,” RICHARDS said. “I’m thrilled she’ll now have that kind of impact on all of our stations.”