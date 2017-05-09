“POWER 106 has been part of the EMMIS family for more than 32 years, so this day is bittersweet, but I am confident that the station and our team are in good hands,” said EMMIS Chairman/CEO JEFF SMULYAN. “THE MERUELO GROUP will be great owners of this historic brand, and take it to even greater heights.”
A Local Marketing Agreement (LMA) will begin promptly following the expiration or early termination of the waiting period under the HART-SCOTT-RODINO Antitrust Improvements Act.
THE MERUELO GROUP, whose MERUELO MEDIA affiliate acquired LOS ANGELES TV station KWHY-22 in 2011 and radio station KDAY in 2014, is the largest minority owned media group in CALIFORNIA.
“The acquisition of POWER 106 is a game changer for our group and our media division,” stated MERUELO Chairman/CEO ALEX MERUELO. “As a fan and someone who has had a business relationship with this station for more than 30 years, I understand the importance of Power 106 to this community. We are committed to bringing the resources, talent and passion necessary to make this legendary brand the #1 radio station in LOS ANGELES.”