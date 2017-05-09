EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS will sell KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES to an affiliate of THE MERUELO GROUP for $82.75 million, subject to closing adjustments and prorations, pending FCC and other regulatory approvals.

“POWER 106 has been part of the EMMIS family for more than 32 years, so this day is bittersweet, but I am confident that the station and our team are in good hands,” said EMMIS Chairman/CEO JEFF SMULYAN. “THE MERUELO GROUP will be great owners of this historic brand, and take it to even greater heights.”

A Local Marketing Agreement (LMA) will begin promptly following the expiration or early termination of the waiting period under the HART-SCOTT-RODINO Antitrust Improvements Act.

THE MERUELO GROUP, whose MERUELO MEDIA affiliate acquired LOS ANGELES TV station KWHY-22 in 2011 and radio station KDAY in 2014, is the largest minority owned media group in CALIFORNIA.

“The acquisition of POWER 106 is a game changer for our group and our media division,” stated MERUELO Chairman/CEO ALEX MERUELO. “As a fan and someone who has had a business relationship with this station for more than 30 years, I understand the importance of Power 106 to this community. We are committed to bringing the resources, talent and passion necessary to make this legendary brand the #1 radio station in LOS ANGELES.”