The lineup for the 17th annual BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, which will be held JUNE 7th-10th at “The Farm” in MANCHESTER, TN, has been announced, and the lengthy bill will be headlined by EMINEM, THE KILLERS and MUSE.

Also on the bill are SHERYL CROW, PARAMORE, KHALID, NILE RODGERS & CHIC, STURGILL SIMPSON, FUTURE, BASSNECTAR, BON IVER performing “two unique sets,” MAVIS STAPLES, DUA LIPA, T-PAIN, ALT-J, ANDERSON .PAAK AND THE FREE NATIONALS, TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE and the annual Superjam.