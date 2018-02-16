WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has added industry vet EMILEE WARNER to the newly-created role of Sr. Dir./Artist Development, reporting to SVP/Artist Development SHANE TARLETON. “I’m thrilled to add EMILEE to our Artist Development team,” said TARLETON. “Her broad experience of marketing and passion for music make her the perfect fit.”

WARNER was most recently with CRACKER BARREL, where she oversaw the restaurant chain’s music program, launching artist programs for BRETT ELDREDGE, KELLY CLARKSON, and CHRIS YOUNG, plus partnerships with PANDORA and the CMA. Her resume includes time as Dir./Marketing for NASHVILLE music venue CITY WINERY. “I am incredibly proud to join WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE,” said WARNER. “The artists and the team are some of the most talented individuals in the business, and I feel fortunate to be part of big things to come.” Send congrats here.