Indie post-rock band, Emerald Portal, released their self produced EP Trouble In Paradise, a stimulating collection of synthesized tracks. The EP is the latest product of their creative process, and is now available on all digital music outlets worldwide.

Thomas Ouziel and Brad Rundblade, masterminds behind Emerald Portal, created a compilation of sonic tracks that surpass traditional music structure. Their technique of bridging the worlds of cinema and music to create an immersive experience is evident in this EP. “The general theme of the album is the dichotomy between city life and the calmness and beauty of nature and contemplating the resulting feelings of the confinements of social norms created from being mice in a cage,” explains Ouziel. The eight-track EP transports listeners to another dimension by creating a sense of nature and serenity. Trouble In Paradise, mastered by Gentry Studer at Epicenter Mastering, includes previously released singles “All The Running” and “OneHundredTwenty”.

The duo immersed themselves in all aspects of art at young ages. Ouziel from Paris, France and Rundblade from Crete, Greece, crossed paths while working on a music video set in Los Angeles. Their shared backgrounds in film production and passion for the arts sparked their collaboration on the unique and immersive sound exclusive to Emerald Portal.

Trouble In Paradise is a cinematic masterpiece that pushes boundaries of modern music. You can download or stream Trouble In Paradise on all digital music platforms worldwide. Be sure to follow Emerald Portal by visiting EmeraldPortalMusic.com.