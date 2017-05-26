Indie post-rock band, Emerald Portal , released their latest single, “OneHundredTwenty,” a stimulating and cinematic track. The track is the second single off their forthcoming EP, Trouble In Paradise and is available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

“OneHundredTwenty” is a raw and captivating single comprised of soft synthesizers, ascending electric guitar riffs and fading vocals. Infused with indie rock influences, the well-rounded track pulls inspiration from the band’s background in film. Mastered by Gentry Studer at Epicenter Mastering in Los Angeles, “OneHundredTwenty” is a thought-provoking track that is essentially a stream of consciousness poem dealing with the existential crisis of an elderly individual who’s lived a full life and is faced with the unknown of death. “It’s a quintessential question to humanity and we loved the intention of presenting the idea for the listener to contemplate for themselves,” says the band. True to their name, Emerald Portal succeeds in creating music that acts as a portal to a different world.

Hoping to make an impact in the world of cinema and music, Emerald Portal strives to create art that is a perfect balance of the two. Heavily influenced by the art of filmmaking, Thomas Ouziel and Brad Rundblade joined together and Emerald Portal began their journey into music. Ouziel from Paris, France and Rundblade from Crete, Greece, collaborated to create what they feel is the perfect sound for cinematic music. With multiple music projects already released, Emerald Portal’s journey is far from over.

“OneHundredTwenty” is a unique track that invites listeners to explore new worlds. Without following the status quo, Emerald Portal continues to experiment with their highly cinematic music. You can download or stream “OneHundredTwenty” worldwide on digital music platforms. For more on Emerald Portal visit EmeraldPortalMusic.com.