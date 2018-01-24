Pop superstar ELTON JOHN will retire from touring after a final, lengthy farewell tour. At a press conference in NEW YORK,” JOHN told moderator ANDERSON COOPER, “I’m not going to be touring and traveling the world. My priorities have changed. I have young children … “I’m 71. I can’t physically do the traveling anymore. I want to be at home. I really want to spend time with my children at home. I’ve had an incredible life, but life is all about change.”

His last tour, to be called Farewell Yellow Brick Road, has scheduled 300 dates and will run for three years. “That doesn’t mean I won’t still be creative,” he said. “But I won’t travel any more … I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I want to go out with a bang … It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.”

However, JOHN didn’t rule out the possibility of a future residency at one venue. “I haven’t had much time off in my life,” he said. “I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home. I want to see friends. I want to spend time at my house and with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.”