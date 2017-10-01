Electro-pop artist, PRIME, has released his sprightly new single, “Satellite.” The catchy track, with its heartening lyrics and captivating beats, embodies the strength and courage it takes to abandon negativity and confidently follow ones dreams. The hopeful and optimistic tone is sure to have listeners singing and dancing away. “Satellite” is now streaming exclusively on Spotify.

In this track, PRIME refocuses his determination to succeed into a vivid, rhythmic song for all ages. PRIME describes “Satellite” as showing “an artist’s hunger to achieve his dreams, and his struggles against those who disapprove or are envious.” This struggle is apparent in his lyrics: “I’m tryin’ to free up my mind, but all these satellites, satellites, cloggin’ my mind,” and “go in circles to outer space, dodgin’ bullets that fly my way.”

For the single, PRIME enlisted the expertise of producer Natasha Knight Williams of Frequency Fusion Productions, mixer Ben Lindell (50 Cent, Kelly Rowland, MGMT), and Tom Coyne (Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande) for mastering. “Satellite” is the follow-up single to “Poison,” released earlier this summer.

Referring to himself as a “citizen of the world,” PRIME is of Filipino, Spanish, Chinese, and Indian descent. He began his journey as a singer at the age of four, when his father, a professional musician from the Philippines, held rehearsals in the family living room. Early exposure to acts like The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5 led to his enrollment in piano and voice lessons. As an adult, PRIME quit his job as a web and graphic designer to return to his roots and pursue a career as a musician. As an artist, PRIME is especially in tune with the LGBTQ+ community, attempting to encourage listeners to “express themselves and not just fit the mold.”

