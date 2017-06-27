Electro-pop artist, PRIME, released his hypnotic new single, “Poison,” a high-energy song with an infectious beat. The vibrant tune paints a sonic soundscape that is sure to have listeners dancing. “Poison” is now available for streaming exclusively on Spotify.

PRIME transforms a highly relatable situation into an upbeat, danceable hit. “‘Poison’ depicts a man’s unexpected vulnerability and submission to falling in love, as it infects him and destroys his protective exterior,” he explains.

Influenced by modern mash-up tracks from artists such as Zedd and David Guetta, PRIME creates slower verses that lead to an electric and memorable chorus. His music is all about experimenting and taking risks. To demonstrate this, he enlists the help of producer Natasha Knight Williams of Frequency Fusion Productions, mixer Ben Lindell (50 Cent, Kelly Rowland, MGMT), and Tom Coyne (Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande) for mastering. &ldq uo;If Usher, Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury had a baby, that would be PRIME.”

Calling himself a “citizen of the world,” PRIME is of Filipino, Spanish, Chinese and Indian descent. He began singing around age four, when his father, a professional musician from the Philippines, held rehearsals in the family living room. Early exposure to acts like The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5 led to his enrollment in piano and voice lessons. Throughout his early school years, he was always included in school productions, eventually attending LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts. In a spur of the moment decision, PRIME quit his job as a web and graphic designer to return to his roots and pursue a career as a musician. As an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, PRIME hopes to encourage listeners to “express themselves and not fit into a mold.”

“Poison” illustrates the relatable plight of being powerless when in love. The captivating vibrations and catchy lyrics of the track will keep listeners dancing and moving all night long. “Poison” is now streaming exclusively on Spotify. Follow PRIME by visiting www.followPRIME.com.