EL DORADO BROADCASTERS/YUMA, AZ cluster has upped Sales Manager/Acting GM BOB VILLONES to Market Manager, overseeing Country KTTI, News-Talk KBLU-A, and Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9)/YUMA. VILLONES served as DOS for the cluster from 2012 through 2014 before leaving to work in MINNEAPOLIS and NORTH PLATTE, NE; he rejoined EDB in MARCH 2017 as DOS.

“I am pleased to announce that as of [MONDAY], JANUARY 1st, 2018 BOB VILLONES will assume the role of General Manager for the EL DORADO radio stations in YUMA, ARIZONA,” said EDB President JASON WOLFF. “BOB rejoined EL DORADO in YUMA as the Sales Manager in early 2017, and then took on the role of acting General Manager in May 2017. Since that time, the stations’ performance has improved significantly, thanks to BOB’s leadership as well as the hard work and dedication of the entire team. I fully expect BOB will continue his excellent work as the GM for the stations, and help the team reach new heights.” Added VILLONES, “We were thrilled with the opportunity to come back to wonderful YUMA. We fell in love with its charm, its people, and of course its climate. This is a great opportunity to return to this market and re-engage into our community again. We have a great team at EL DORADO YUMA, and I am looking forward to a great 2018 and beyond.”