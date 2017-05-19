EDISON RESEARCH has appointed DR. NINO JAPARIDZE VP/Public Affairs Research. Most recently VP/Public Affairs at IPSOS NORTH AMERICA, JAPARIDZE will lead EDISON’s public affairs and international research practice from its WASHINGTON, D.C. office.

“I am delighted to be joining EDISON RESEARCH and to take on the role of expanding EDISON’s offerings with new and existing clients globally. The media and opinion research industry is experiencing tremendous change,” JAPARIDZE said. “I am excited to leverage EDISON’s gold standard exit poll research know-how and cutting edge opinion and media research and, where possible, to pair these valuable assets with substantive experts and technology partners to provide clients with increasingly more accurate and timely insights at a highly competitive price.”

“We are confident that NINO will add great value to EDISON RESEARCH and that our clients will benefit from her experience and insights,” LARRY ROSIN said.