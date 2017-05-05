Edge Of Free, the acoustic hard rock band from Nashville, TN, will release its debut self-titled studio album May 19th via Digitally Sound Records. The album was produced by Toby Wright (Alice In Chains, Korn, Tantric, Metallica) and is an intimate collection of honest songs powered by guitarist John Hussey’s dynamic music and singer Scott Sneddon’s dark melodies, soaring choruses, and gut wrenching lyrics about depression, drug addiction and recovery.

The new single “Pony” is hitting radio soon and the video for the song is premiering today via the band’s official website: www.edgeoffree.com

”Pony is really a dark horse” states Sneddon. “It’s a story about some really dark times in my life mixed with some of my favorite memories, hidden in a light-hearted melody – all of which really occurred in Nashville. In one sense the video is a similar transformation as the song itself – it’s really us doing what we love, no acting, no scripted parts, just channeling the ghost the whole time! The video cuts to scenes where I’m literally walking through the woods…and as in the song, I was lost and it was haunting to be in that place – the woods behind the Castle – where all that heavy shit happened to me.”

Hussey adds “Working at the Castle is always awesome – so much history and vibe! The song felt at home there.”

Edge Of Free Track Listing:

01. Blood Eagle

02. Soul Of Your Grace

03. Pony

04. Higher

05. In My Time (Falling)

06. Autumn

07. Edge Of Free

08. Pushin’ The Needle

Comprised of singer Scott Sneddon and guitarist John Hussey, Edge Of Free is modern rock with a combination of acoustic riffs, heavy guitars and heart-felt lyrics that are both melodic and hard-hitting. For more information, check out the band’s web properties:

