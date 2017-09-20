Ed Sheeran continues his winning ways at AC40 and really is the banner artist for the format. “Perfect” (Atlantic) is about as “perfect” as they come giving this multi-talented gent another hit at radio. Taylor Swift is not doing too bad either. Her return in the powerful “Look What You Made Me Do” (Big Machine/Universal) is being met with much fanfare. Phillip Phillips who first came to us via American Idol is back at radio and that’s a welcome notion. His new “Miles” (Interscope) single showcases once again just how strong and solid he is as a songwriter and recording artist.

Imagine Dragons have to be one of the best bands to come along it quite some time. They put it all on the line as their new “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) explodes at the format. They don’t come any better than this my friends. And speaking of friends, our pal Justin Bieber takes his new homie Blood Pop out for a spin with “Friends” (Republic) and the early results are quite something. Lights have a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Giants” (WB/WEA) is the new jam that is getting raves from many of our music and program directors signaling something good is going on here.

Rachel Platten is fast becoming the darling of the AC40 format. She proves my point as her new “Broken Glass” (Columbia) takes off. This is such a talented artist that will not be denied at radio to be sure. The paring of Logic with Alessia Cara & Khalid is pure magic. From his powerful VH1 showing recently, Logic appears to have found his stride and gotten the attention he so deserves. “18002738255” (DefJam/UMG) is the jam that is making it all happen but it’s the artist that is really the story here.

Halsey is breaking at the format and many of our programmers are truly happy with the results. “Bad At Love” (Astralwerks/Capitol) is the artists latest and this one deserves your immediate attention. Newcomer Alex English is also getting plenty of love at the format. His new “High Off The Ground” is about as good as I gets for a new artist that is truly “on the verge”. We’ll see how it all plays out for him in the weeks to come.

Recording artist Devi is proving to be the “real deal”. Her “One More Day” (Independent) has been a winner from the first week of its release. Radio has really taken to her sound and there is a little bit more about this amazing artist in this Fall Music Preview. Rebel Hearts have teamed up with Boyz Nite Out for a great track. “Baby Doll” (RHR) is such a good tune and a bit of a throwback to better musical days.

The new Andy Grammer is really a treat. Teamed with Lunch Money Lewis they take the single “Give Love” (S Curve/EMI) out for a spin and this one is truly a “must add”. Autumn Sky Wolfe is breaking fast and furious with the single “Just You” (Wolfe Tracks Music) and it might be time to re-visit this gem. Glenn Coleman is also making some magic happen at AC40. “Too Far Gone” (Gravel Road) is his latest offering and this one has some real solid staying power.

Newcomer JoAnna Michelle has been making some rather impressive waves as of late. Her debut single “Too Sophisticated” (Twin Angel) got started right here at New Music Weekly and is now moving up the Mediabase/Billboard charts in record time. Just remember that she got her start right here my friends. Train has a track that deserves more love and attention. “Drink Up (Columbia) is their latest that needs a few more spins.

Chuck Murphy and his band & Big Coyote are killing it out there with an amazing entry. “Free To Be Free” (One West Music) is so good that multi-formats are now all over this gem big time. Dianne Meinke takes her brilliance to a new level as “Lemonade, Freshly Squeezed” (UVI) moves past the pack. A big congrats to newcomer Garrett Young and his debut single “Do You Hear My Cries” (West Coast Collective). It’s been #1 here for a month and is so well deserved. Eileen Carey is rocking strong with “Good, Bad Girl” and good for her. John Ratliff and Receptacle are also moving to the top with “Love Is Magic”. We’ll see how all of this plays out next time right here.