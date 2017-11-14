MTS Management Group is happy to announce Ed Roman and Rahn Anthoni have received nominations in the 3rd Annual Radio Music Awards. Canadian musician Ed Roman is nominated for Best Americana Artist for his song, “The Way She Goes.” Atlanta singer-songwriter, Rahn Anthoni is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Artist for his song, “I’ll Trust You.” This is the first Radio Music Awards nomination for both.

Each year, The Radio Music Awards recognizes independent singers and bands from around the world who have achieved the outstanding accomplishment of receiving terrestrial, satellite and/or internet radio airplay for their music, ​in spite of not being signed to a major record label.​ A full list of nominees is available at http://www.theradiomusicawards.com/. Winners will be announced on November 20, 2017.

“I’m so very proud of these two amazing artists,” said Michael Stover of MTS. “Both Ed and Rahn have put their hearts and souls into their music and their careers, and I can’t say enough about how hard they both work. They are two of the most creative and talented people that I have been blessed to work with. Good luck to all of the nominees.”

Ed Roman is an Award-winning singer/songwriter, performer and multi-instrumentalist from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Blurring the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres, Ed’s uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide. Ed is a 2014 Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, a 2014 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a two-time 2015 IMEA Award nominee, a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Ed’s latest release is the critically acclaimed album, Red Omen. www.edroman.net

ABOUT RAHN ANTHONI: Christian R&B/Hip Hop artist, Rahn Anthoni got his first break singing back-up for Dottie Peoples. He is the former host of “Starpower” on The BET Network, as well as having appeared in Thina Films’ “Good Deed.” Utilizing his experience and growing interest and knowledge in TV and film, Anthoni developed “The Rahn Anthoni Show,” which has received over 1 millions views on Eotm TV. In 2015, Anthoni reached a career high, covering The Oscars Red Carpet for Eotm Media Group. Then tragedy struck…Rahn Anthoni lost his special needs son, Aaron, to abuse, allegedly by his son’s teacher. From tragedy, comes triumph…This event inspired Anthoni to become an advocate for special needs kids. The Aaron Hatcher Awards are given every year, in honor of his late son, Aaron Hatcher. Anthoni also started the Special Needs Rock Awards and They Can’t Talk But We Can, a non-profit organization providing advocacy for children with disabilities. Anthoni is also CEO of WMQGRadio.com The Source, the number #1 internet radio station giving back to the Old Skool music. http://www.rahnanthoni.com/.