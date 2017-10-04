SIRIUSXM will host the EAGLES at a special invitation-only concert in NASHVILLE at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE on OCTOBER 29th.

The concert marks the first time the GRAMMY award-winning band will perform at the iconic venue. The band’s lineup features DON HENLEY, JOE WALSH and TIMOTHY B. SCHMIT, with DEACON FREY and GRAND OLE OPRY member VINCE GILL.

Henley, Frey, Walsh, Gill, Schmit

“The EAGLES performing at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE will be an unforgettable evening and SIRIUSXM is the perfect partner for this event,” said manager IRVING AZOFF.

“One of the greatest, biggest-selling bands in history playing the storied GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE for the first time ever will make for a historic event and a great evening for SIRIUSXM subscribers,” said SCOTT GREENSTEIN, President/CCO, SIRIUSXM. “We’re excited to present this very special broadcast and the EAGLES own channel for our listeners nationwide.”

The limited-run EAGLES channel will launch mid-NOVEMBER and air through the holidays, featuring music from the band’s extensive career as well as their solo records and influences. The private concert will air over THANKSGIVING weekend.

SIRIUSXM will present a live, three-song sneak peek of the concert OCTOBER 29 on SIRIUSXM’s THE BRIDGE (ch. 32), CLASSIC VINYL (ch. 26) and THE SPECTRUM (ch. 28).