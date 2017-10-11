It’s hard to believe, but this DECEMBER marks 40 years since the release of the EAGLES’ landmark album, “Hotel CALIFORNIA.” The album spent eight week at #1 in the U.S., spawned two #1 singles, won two GRAMMY Awards, and sold more than 32 million copies around the world. Forty years later, it still ranks as one of the best-selling albums of all time.

To mark the milestone, “Hotel CALIFORNIA: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition,” a new 2-CD/1-Blu-Ray Audio will be released FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24th. The set includes remastered sound, ten previously unreleased live recordings, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, it also features rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster. Both a 2-CD Expanded Edition and 1-CD version will be available, along with digital download and streaming versions.

The set also marks the debut of ten live tracks that were recorded during the band’s three-night stand at the LOS ANGELES FORUM in OCTOBER 1976. The concert recordings – which were recorded about a month before the album came out – feature one of the first ever live performances of the album’s #1 singles, “Hotel California” and “New Kid In Town” along with other EAGLES classics.

The EAGLES made their triumphant return to the stage this summer at the Classic East/West festivals, earning raves from critics and fans alike. More live dates are planned for this fall, with the band being joined on stage once again by country superstar VINCE GILL and DEACON FREY, son of EAGLES founder, GLENN FREY.

Check here for tour dates.