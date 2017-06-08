EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS/HUTCHINSON, KS has upped PAT JAMES to OM of its four-station cluster, which includes Country KHUT, Hot AC KHMY, and News-Talk KWBW-F/A, effective immediately. JAMES will also oversee all digital content, including HUTCHPOST.com and will continue his morning duties on KHUT, where he has been since joining the company in FEBRUARY.

JAMES’ previous experience includes PD duties at CONNOISSEUR Country KVWF/WICHITA, APD responsibilities at SCRIPPS Country KFDI/WICHITA, and more.

“Since his first day at EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, PAT has demonstrated the leadership we want in an employee-owned company,” said EAGLE RADIO/HUTCHINSON Market Manager MARK TROTMAN. “He’s our type of people! We’re looking forward to the places we can go in further service to keeping our community connected!”